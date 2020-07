Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Homes like this don't come up for rent often! High end finish outs and features that are usually reserved for owner occupied homes. Hardwood Floors, granite, backsplash, fresh paint, 2 car garage and a huge backyard with a storage shed. Quiet street in an even quieter neighborhood in an excellent school district.