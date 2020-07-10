8336 Teja Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath house in highly sought after La Bandera at Team Ranch subdivision. Move-in ready house with split master bedroom floor plan. Master suite with garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Custom kitchen cabinets with granite counters. High ceilings throughout home. Nice size fenced back yard with covered patio. Great location with easy access to major highways, restaurants, shopping, etc. NO SMOKING. First month's rent, security deposit, and pet deposit due with lease.