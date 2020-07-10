All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 8336 Teja Trail.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
8336 Teja Trail
Last updated June 1 2020 at 8:44 PM

8336 Teja Trail

8336 Teja Trail · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

8336 Teja Trail, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wonderful 3 bed 2 bath house in highly sought after La Bandera at Team Ranch subdivision. Move-in ready house with split master bedroom floor plan. Master suite with garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Custom kitchen cabinets with granite counters. High ceilings throughout home. Nice size fenced back yard with covered patio. Great location with easy access to major highways, restaurants, shopping, etc. NO SMOKING. First month's rent, security deposit, and pet deposit due with lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8336 Teja Trail have any available units?
8336 Teja Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 8336 Teja Trail have?
Some of 8336 Teja Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8336 Teja Trail currently offering any rent specials?
8336 Teja Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8336 Teja Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 8336 Teja Trail is pet friendly.
Does 8336 Teja Trail offer parking?
Yes, 8336 Teja Trail offers parking.
Does 8336 Teja Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8336 Teja Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8336 Teja Trail have a pool?
No, 8336 Teja Trail does not have a pool.
Does 8336 Teja Trail have accessible units?
No, 8336 Teja Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 8336 Teja Trail have units with dishwashers?
No, 8336 Teja Trail does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8336 Teja Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 8336 Teja Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Find a Sublet
How to Move Cross Country
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary