Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace oven

Great location , in north Benbrook, new floors, and paint!2 bedroom, two bath , front room could be office or formal dining, mature trees, covered patio, side entry garage, note size of the bedrooms, original plan would have been 2 bedrooms, but builder made one large, wood burning fireplace, nice quiet neighborhood. One pet allowed with owner's approval.