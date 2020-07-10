7525 Bunker Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning Custom home in Prestigious White Stone Ranch. Features 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths & oversized garage with tons of storage. Custom features through out. Open floor plan with engineered hardwoods, bay window in breakfast area, granite counters, island in large kitchen, under cabinet lighting, gas logs and formal dining. Split bedrooms, huge master with separate shower & garden tub. 3 guest bedrooms, one with sitting area. Walk in closets, full sprinkler system, beautiful lawn and much more!