Benbrook, TX
7525 Bunker Court
Last updated November 20 2019 at 5:40 AM

7525 Bunker Court

7525 Bunke Court · No Longer Available
Benbrook
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Location

7525 Bunke Court, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Stunning Custom home in Prestigious White Stone Ranch. Features 4 bedrooms, 2.1 baths & oversized garage with tons of storage. Custom features through out. Open floor plan with engineered hardwoods, bay window in breakfast area, granite counters, island in large kitchen, under cabinet lighting, gas logs and formal dining. Split bedrooms, huge master with separate shower & garden tub. 3 guest bedrooms, one with sitting area. Walk in closets, full sprinkler system, beautiful lawn and much more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7525 Bunker Court have any available units?
7525 Bunker Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 7525 Bunker Court have?
Some of 7525 Bunker Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7525 Bunker Court currently offering any rent specials?
7525 Bunker Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7525 Bunker Court pet-friendly?
No, 7525 Bunker Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 7525 Bunker Court offer parking?
Yes, 7525 Bunker Court offers parking.
Does 7525 Bunker Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7525 Bunker Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7525 Bunker Court have a pool?
No, 7525 Bunker Court does not have a pool.
Does 7525 Bunker Court have accessible units?
No, 7525 Bunker Court does not have accessible units.
Does 7525 Bunker Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7525 Bunker Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 7525 Bunker Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 7525 Bunker Court does not have units with air conditioning.

