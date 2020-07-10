7501 Hillstone Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Gorgeous 4 bedroom home in a FABULOUS family friendly neighborhood in Benbrook. This one has it all, starting with curb appeal that shows the pride of it's home owner. The split bedroom arrangement is perfect for the growing family. It has a large island kitchen that is open to both the large breakfast dining and the family room. Enormous master suite with wood style floors, large garden tub, separate vanities, oversized walk in tile shower, and large walk in closets. Large backyard with tall privacy fencing, covered patio, and storage shed. LANDSCAPING and WEED control will be INCLUDED in the rental price.