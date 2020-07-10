7416 Rolling Hills Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Amazing opportunity in Whitestone Ranch! Updated with wood engineered floors throughout living areas and bedrooms! Kitchen features granite, tiled floors, light colored cabinets with glass doors, and a butcher block island! Half bath located off kitchen is perfect for guests. Formal dining is open, and could be used as a formal living. Master suite has vaulted ceilings, private entrance to back porch, large bathroom with soaking tub and separate shower. Office with french doors could double as a 4th bedroom. Two bedrooms and second bath are downstairs as well. Upstairs you will find a large bonus room a 3rd full bath, and a large balcony. This area could be used as a 5th bedroom, media room, game room etc!