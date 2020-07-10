Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

7205 Woodhinge Dr. Available 07/15/20 New New New FULLY REMODELED!! 2019 NEW FLOORS, NEW COUNTERS, Beautiful home in Benbrook, Brand new schools walking distance. - Rare find!! in Benbrook!! Apply today this one will not last long!!

Brand new flooring through out!! Fresh new paint through out!!

Privacy fenced back yard! Large storage shed in back! Gas log fire place for those cold winter nights :)

3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage!

Master sweet nice and large, large walk in closets,

PHOTOS ATTACHED DO NOT REFLECT REMODEL.

NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!!

Brand new appliances!!

brand new granite counter tops.



