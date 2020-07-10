All apartments in Benbrook
7205 Woodhinge Dr.

7205 Woodhinge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7205 Woodhinge Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
7205 Woodhinge Dr. Available 07/15/20 New New New FULLY REMODELED!! 2019 NEW FLOORS, NEW COUNTERS, Beautiful home in Benbrook, Brand new schools walking distance. - Rare find!! in Benbrook!! Apply today this one will not last long!!
Brand new flooring through out!! Fresh new paint through out!!
Privacy fenced back yard! Large storage shed in back! Gas log fire place for those cold winter nights :)
3 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garage!
Master sweet nice and large, large walk in closets,
PHOTOS ATTACHED DO NOT REFLECT REMODEL.
NEW PHOTOS COMING SOON!!
Brand new appliances!!
brand new granite counter tops.

(RLNE4541287)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7205 Woodhinge Dr. have any available units?
7205 Woodhinge Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 7205 Woodhinge Dr. have?
Some of 7205 Woodhinge Dr.'s amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7205 Woodhinge Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7205 Woodhinge Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7205 Woodhinge Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7205 Woodhinge Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7205 Woodhinge Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7205 Woodhinge Dr. offers parking.
Does 7205 Woodhinge Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7205 Woodhinge Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7205 Woodhinge Dr. have a pool?
No, 7205 Woodhinge Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7205 Woodhinge Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7205 Woodhinge Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7205 Woodhinge Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7205 Woodhinge Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7205 Woodhinge Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 7205 Woodhinge Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

