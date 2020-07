Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace bbq/grill

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Benbrook Duplex - This is a one of a kind rental in Country Day Estates. It features 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, large master bedroom with a large master closet, refrigerator, washer, dryer, open concept kitchen opens up to the living room with a beautiful tiled Fireplace. Get your grill ready and enjoy the large covered patio. Easy access to 8-20



Tenant Insurance Requirements: Minimum of $300,000 liability limits.



(RLNE2337294)