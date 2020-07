Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Located in a mature neighborhood, this 1-story, 4-bedroom home offers a spacious den with fireplace, formal living room and dining room, a breakfast nook, and four bedrooms with walk-in closets. 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage with a large backyard and a great kitchen for entertaining outfitted with new stainless steel appliances. All pets must be approved by the property manager, in advance