Benbrook, TX
5727 Cedar Creek Drive
Last updated August 14 2019 at 2:50 AM

5727 Cedar Creek Drive

5727 Cedar Creek Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

5727 Cedar Creek Drive, Benbrook, TX 76109
Country Day Meadows

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
Well Kept and updated Town home by Trinity trails , close to TCU , Downtown , restaurants and shopping is seeking its new owners. If you are looking for a great community, swimming pool , low yard maintenance , great sized bedrooms, place to entertain friends and family and last but not least a place to call home then I am the town home for you. I have granite in my kitchen and bathrooms, practically brand new carpet and a great fireplace for cozy winter nights. I have a full size washer, dryer and refrigerator that stay with me. Schedule a time to come by and see me , I am sure we will hit it off and you will want to call me HOME!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5727 Cedar Creek Drive have any available units?
5727 Cedar Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 5727 Cedar Creek Drive have?
Some of 5727 Cedar Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5727 Cedar Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5727 Cedar Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5727 Cedar Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5727 Cedar Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 5727 Cedar Creek Drive offer parking?
No, 5727 Cedar Creek Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5727 Cedar Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5727 Cedar Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5727 Cedar Creek Drive have a pool?
Yes, 5727 Cedar Creek Drive has a pool.
Does 5727 Cedar Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 5727 Cedar Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5727 Cedar Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5727 Cedar Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 5727 Cedar Creek Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5727 Cedar Creek Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

