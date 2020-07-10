5727 Cedar Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

Well Kept and updated Town home by Trinity trails , close to TCU , Downtown , restaurants and shopping is seeking its new owners. If you are looking for a great community, swimming pool , low yard maintenance , great sized bedrooms, place to entertain friends and family and last but not least a place to call home then I am the town home for you. I have granite in my kitchen and bathrooms, practically brand new carpet and a great fireplace for cozy winter nights. I have a full size washer, dryer and refrigerator that stay with me. Schedule a time to come by and see me , I am sure we will hit it off and you will want to call me HOME!