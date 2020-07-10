All apartments in Benbrook
Benbrook, TX
529 Magnolia Parkway
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

529 Magnolia Parkway

529 Magnolia Parkway · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Location

529 Magnolia Parkway, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Gorgeous craftsman style home zoned for Westpark Elementary and easy access to I20. This energy efficient home will keep your utility bills low throughout the year. Open concept with a large living room with stained concrete flooring and cozy wood burning fireplace. Beautiful kitchen built for entertaining, featuring granite counters, stainless appliances and large pantry. The master bedroom is separated from the secondary bedrooms with large on suite bath with separate shower and walk-in closet. The backyard has a nice covered patio with a large pergola to enjoy those summer Texas nights. Pets are allowed with some restrictions and owner approval.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 529 Magnolia Parkway have any available units?
529 Magnolia Parkway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 529 Magnolia Parkway have?
Some of 529 Magnolia Parkway's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 529 Magnolia Parkway currently offering any rent specials?
529 Magnolia Parkway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 529 Magnolia Parkway pet-friendly?
Yes, 529 Magnolia Parkway is pet friendly.
Does 529 Magnolia Parkway offer parking?
Yes, 529 Magnolia Parkway offers parking.
Does 529 Magnolia Parkway have units with washers and dryers?
No, 529 Magnolia Parkway does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 529 Magnolia Parkway have a pool?
No, 529 Magnolia Parkway does not have a pool.
Does 529 Magnolia Parkway have accessible units?
No, 529 Magnolia Parkway does not have accessible units.
Does 529 Magnolia Parkway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 529 Magnolia Parkway has units with dishwashers.
Does 529 Magnolia Parkway have units with air conditioning?
No, 529 Magnolia Parkway does not have units with air conditioning.

