529 Magnolia Parkway

Gorgeous craftsman style home zoned for Westpark Elementary and easy access to I20. This energy efficient home will keep your utility bills low throughout the year. Open concept with a large living room with stained concrete flooring and cozy wood burning fireplace. Beautiful kitchen built for entertaining, featuring granite counters, stainless appliances and large pantry. The master bedroom is separated from the secondary bedrooms with large on suite bath with separate shower and walk-in closet. The backyard has a nice covered patio with a large pergola to enjoy those summer Texas nights. Pets are allowed with some restrictions and owner approval.