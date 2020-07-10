All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 5101 Estrella Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
5101 Estrella Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5101 Estrella Lane

5101 Estrella Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5101 Estrella Lane, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Wonderful Benbrook Location on a quiet cul de sac lot , large treed back yard with covered patio and privacy fence, you will enjoy watching the deer out your windows, spacious island kitchen, open living with wood floors, corner stone fireplace, private master with an exquisite master bath, garden tub, separate shower, double sinks and walk in closet, new carpet just installed, mostly hard wood or tile in high traffic areas, remodeled in-law suite with attached bathroom, Benbrook Schools, sprinkler system, available for move in on January 1st, pets with owners approval, no smoking,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 Estrella Lane have any available units?
5101 Estrella Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 5101 Estrella Lane have?
Some of 5101 Estrella Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 Estrella Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Estrella Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Estrella Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 5101 Estrella Lane is pet friendly.
Does 5101 Estrella Lane offer parking?
Yes, 5101 Estrella Lane offers parking.
Does 5101 Estrella Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 Estrella Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Estrella Lane have a pool?
No, 5101 Estrella Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5101 Estrella Lane have accessible units?
No, 5101 Estrella Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Estrella Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5101 Estrella Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 5101 Estrella Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5101 Estrella Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary