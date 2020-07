Amenities

This home offers three bedrooms and two baths in a mature, quiet Benbrook neighborhood. The home has new paint, carpet, could be a 4th bedroom, or additional game room, large utility room, lots of built-ins, rear-covered parking, front porch, 2 storage buildings, greenhouse, and gazebo. Great location with restaurants and shopping just a short drive away. One pet allowed with owner's approval.