Benbrook, TX
3837 Westerly Road
Last updated July 9 2019 at 1:39 PM

3837 Westerly Road

3837 Westerly Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

3837 Westerly Road, Benbrook, TX 76116

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
AVAILABLE JULY 10TH. Perfect family home nestled in beautiful neighborhood with 2 car garage and fenced green yard. Owner has kept in immaculate condition. Spacious layout featuring oversized Living Room with additional Living space that can be used as an office or formal room. Large bedrooms, tons of storage, walk in closet in Master, updated bath features, jetted tub in hall bath, built in bookshelves and much more. Open kitchen with breakfast area, bay window looking out into gorgeous landscaped backyard. Covered patio features skylights. Great for entertaining. All applicants 18 yrs of age and older must fill out application. See guidelines attached.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3837 Westerly Road have any available units?
3837 Westerly Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 3837 Westerly Road have?
Some of 3837 Westerly Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3837 Westerly Road currently offering any rent specials?
3837 Westerly Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3837 Westerly Road pet-friendly?
No, 3837 Westerly Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 3837 Westerly Road offer parking?
Yes, 3837 Westerly Road offers parking.
Does 3837 Westerly Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3837 Westerly Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3837 Westerly Road have a pool?
No, 3837 Westerly Road does not have a pool.
Does 3837 Westerly Road have accessible units?
No, 3837 Westerly Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3837 Westerly Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3837 Westerly Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 3837 Westerly Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3837 Westerly Road does not have units with air conditioning.

