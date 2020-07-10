3828 Coates Circle

Amenities
Perfect 2B/1.5B Town Home Featuring: Laundry Area, Full-Size Washer/Dryer Connections, Central Heat & Air, Private Fenced Patio, Kitchen Appliances, Dining Area, Master Bedroom w/ Master Walk-In Closet & Ceiling Fans Through Out
3828 Coates Cir
Benbrook, TX 76116
BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME FEATURING:
1065 Sq Ft (+/-)
2 Bedroom
1.5 Bath
INCLUDES PRIVATE FENCED PATIO
INCLUDES COMMON YARD & LAWN CARE
Includes Stove
Includes Dishwasher
Includes Refrigerator
Ceiling Fans
Laundry Area
Full-Size Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups
Master Bedroom
Living Area
Dining Area
BRAND NEW Flooring
NO Pets
PERFECT WEST FORT WORTH LOCATION:
LOCATED OFF CHAPIN RD
NEAR Lockheed Martin
NEAR Joint Reserve Base
NEAR Ridgemar Mall
NEAR Downtown Ft Worth
EASY Access - I-20 - I-30 - Camp Bowie Blvd - Southwest Blvd
Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
