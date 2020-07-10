3828 Coates Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets air conditioning ceiling fan

Perfect 2B/1.5B Town Home Featuring: Laundry Area, Full-Size Washer/Dryer Connections, Central Heat & Air, Private Fenced Patio, Kitchen Appliances, Dining Area, Master Bedroom w/ Master Walk-In Closet & Ceiling Fans Through Out



3828 Coates Cir

Benbrook, TX 76116



BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME FEATURING:

1065 Sq Ft (+/-)

2 Bedroom

1.5 Bath

INCLUDES PRIVATE FENCED PATIO

INCLUDES COMMON YARD & LAWN CARE

Includes Stove

Includes Dishwasher

Includes Refrigerator

Ceiling Fans

Laundry Area

Full-Size Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups

Master Bedroom

Living Area

Dining Area

BRAND NEW Flooring

NO Pets



PERFECT WEST FORT WORTH LOCATION:

LOCATED OFF CHAPIN RD

NEAR Lockheed Martin

NEAR Joint Reserve Base

NEAR Ridgemar Mall

NEAR Downtown Ft Worth

EASY Access - I-20 - I-30 - Camp Bowie Blvd - Southwest Blvd



Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.