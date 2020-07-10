All apartments in Benbrook
3828 Coates Circle

3828 Coates Cir · No Longer Available
Location

3828 Coates Cir, Benbrook, TX 76116

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
Perfect 2B/1.5B Town Home Featuring: Laundry Area, Full-Size Washer/Dryer Connections, Central Heat & Air, Private Fenced Patio, Kitchen Appliances, Dining Area, Master Bedroom w/ Master Walk-In Closet & Ceiling Fans Through Out

View all available properties at http://www.turnkeydfw.com
View Walk Through Video at http://youtu.be/QoWqOwzpQ7s

3828 Coates Cir
Benbrook, TX 76116

BEAUTIFUL TOWNHOME FEATURING:
1065 Sq Ft (+/-)
2 Bedroom
1.5 Bath
INCLUDES PRIVATE FENCED PATIO
INCLUDES COMMON YARD & LAWN CARE
Includes Stove
Includes Dishwasher
Includes Refrigerator
Ceiling Fans
Laundry Area
Full-Size Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups
Master Bedroom
Living Area
Dining Area
BRAND NEW Flooring
NO Pets

PERFECT WEST FORT WORTH LOCATION:
LOCATED OFF CHAPIN RD
NEAR Lockheed Martin
NEAR Joint Reserve Base
NEAR Ridgemar Mall
NEAR Downtown Ft Worth
EASY Access - I-20 - I-30 - Camp Bowie Blvd - Southwest Blvd

Call TODAY!

"Keeping you happy in your home"

Sponsoring Broker Turn Key Real Estate Management LLC. TX license # 9002423

"We are pledged to the letter and spirit of U.S. policy for the achievement of EQUAL HOUSING OPPORTUNITY throughout the Nation. We encourage and support an affirmative advertising and marketing program in which there are no barriers to obtaining housing because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin."

*THIS PROPERTY IS PROFESSIONALLY LEASED AND/OR MANAGED BY TURN KEY REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT, LLC.

IF YOU ARE NOT WORKING WITH A LICENSED TEXAS REAL ESTATE AGENT OR A MEMBER OF THE TURN KEY STAFF, YOU MAY BE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM.

IF YOU BELIEVE YOU ARE INVOLVED IN A PHISHING SCAM, PLEASE CONTACT OUR OFFICE AT 877-727-4767.

THIS NOTICE IS GOOD FOR THE CALENDAR YEAR OF 2020.**

Rental Terms: Rent: $825, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $825, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

