Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3822 Coates Circle

3822 Coates Circle · No Longer Available
Location

3822 Coates Circle, Benbrook, TX 76116

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled brand new counter tops, flooring, paint, bathrooms...2/1.5/4-plex in Benbrook, close to all shopping, highways, and schools. Open floor plan, fireplace, central air and heat.

*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.

Smoking: No

Year Built: 1984

Lease Terms: 12 Months

Deposits: $895.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 Coates Circle have any available units?
3822 Coates Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 3822 Coates Circle have?
Some of 3822 Coates Circle's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3822 Coates Circle currently offering any rent specials?
3822 Coates Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 Coates Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 3822 Coates Circle is pet friendly.
Does 3822 Coates Circle offer parking?
No, 3822 Coates Circle does not offer parking.
Does 3822 Coates Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3822 Coates Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 Coates Circle have a pool?
No, 3822 Coates Circle does not have a pool.
Does 3822 Coates Circle have accessible units?
No, 3822 Coates Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 Coates Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 3822 Coates Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3822 Coates Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 3822 Coates Circle has units with air conditioning.

