3822 Coates Circle

Amenities
Newly remodeled brand new counter tops, flooring, paint, bathrooms...2/1.5/4-plex in Benbrook, close to all shopping, highways, and schools. Open floor plan, fireplace, central air and heat.
*Bonus Amenity Included* - A portion of resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.
Smoking: No
Year Built: 1984
Lease Terms: 12 Months
Deposits: $895.00
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.