3700 plantation grove blvd

1Bed/1Bath Furnished Apartment Now Available in Sharyland Plantation (Mission TX) - Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9DvV0_g0q8



1Bed/1Bath fully furnished w/ access to pool, laundry facility located in center of Sharyland Plantation! Very convenient location close to Shopping, grocery, college and beautiful Parks. The property is in a great location and has beautiful surroundings. These units are fully furnished and ready for move in. $150 Flat rate charge for utlities: electricity, internet, cable, water, trash, sewer! Units are first come first serve, you choose unit, you choose lease length ( 30 day minimum) you choose move in date.



Rent: $650

Deposit: $200



TYPE: Multi Family

YEAR BUILT: 2001

BEDROOMS: 1

BATHROOMS: 1

SQ FT: 600



PET RULE: Pets negotiable

SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property

LEASE LENGTH: 1 month minimum/24 months max



BREED RESTRICTIONS: allowed based on pet interview



SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:

To schedule a showing please call 956-257-9900.

HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website

http://www.keyrentersouthtexas.com/search-rentals/

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours



ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:

* $50.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older.

* Deposit

* Pet rent/pet deposit/pet application/interview ( if applicable )

* $150 flat rate utility charge for electricity, water, sewer trash, cable, internet.



All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.

Tenant responsible for utilities at a flat rate of $150.00



ADDITIONAL SERVICES FREE OF CHARGE TO TENANT

* Complimentary pest control prior to move in

* Complimentary yardcare service prior to move in

* Complimentary inspection prior to move in to ensure property has new filters, batteries in smoke detectors, light bulbs, etc.

* Pool and Jacuzzi access



(RLNE4460726)