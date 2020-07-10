3700 plantation grove blvd

Amenities
1Bed/1Bath Furnished Apartment Now Available in Sharyland Plantation (Mission TX) - Walk Through Tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9DvV0_g0q8
1Bed/1Bath fully furnished w/ access to pool, laundry facility located in center of Sharyland Plantation! Very convenient location close to Shopping, grocery, college and beautiful Parks. The property is in a great location and has beautiful surroundings. These units are fully furnished and ready for move in. $150 Flat rate charge for utlities: electricity, internet, cable, water, trash, sewer! Units are first come first serve, you choose unit, you choose lease length ( 30 day minimum) you choose move in date.
Rent: $650
Deposit: $200
TYPE: Multi Family
YEAR BUILT: 2001
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHROOMS: 1
SQ FT: 600
PET RULE: Pets negotiable
SMOKING: No Smoking Allowed in or on the Property
LEASE LENGTH: 1 month minimum/24 months max
BREED RESTRICTIONS: allowed based on pet interview
SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:
To schedule a showing please call 956-257-9900.
Be sure to check out our Walk Through Tour:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p9DvV0_g0q8
HOW TO APPLY: The applications are found on our website
http://www.keyrentersouthtexas.com/search-rentals/
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 24 to 72 business hours
ADDITIONAL FEES NOT INCLUDED IN RENT:
* $50.00 Application Fee per applicant 18 or older.
* Deposit
* Pet rent/pet deposit/pet application/interview ( if applicable )
* $150 flat rate utility charge for electricity, water, sewer trash, cable, internet.
All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.
Tenant responsible for utilities at a flat rate of $150.00
ADDITIONAL SERVICES FREE OF CHARGE TO TENANT
* Complimentary pest control prior to move in
* Complimentary yardcare service prior to move in
* Complimentary inspection prior to move in to ensure property has new filters, batteries in smoke detectors, light bulbs, etc.
* Pool and Jacuzzi access
(RLNE4460726)