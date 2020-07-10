305 Bluffside Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Benbrook Schools, beautiful newer Clarity Home in Westpark addition, 3 bedroom ,plus office, wood floors

all but bedrooms, covered patio, large island in kitchen, granite counters, split bedrooms, over size

utility room, all neutral colors thru out, could be a 4 bedroom, nice size yard, ready to move in. master

bath has garden tub, and large shower with glass, raised ceilings thru out, good energy features,

fenced, sprinkler system, side walks, YMCA, PARK, LAKE, GOLF COURSE, AND WALKING TRAILS ARE

NEAR!