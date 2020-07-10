305 Bluffside Trail

Amenities
Benbrook Schools, beautiful newer Clarity Home in Westpark addition, 3 bedroom ,plus office, wood floors
all but bedrooms, covered patio, large island in kitchen, granite counters, split bedrooms, over size
utility room, all neutral colors thru out, could be a 4 bedroom, nice size yard, ready to move in. master
bath has garden tub, and large shower with glass, raised ceilings thru out, good energy features,
fenced, sprinkler system, side walks, YMCA, PARK, LAKE, GOLF COURSE, AND WALKING TRAILS ARE
NEAR!