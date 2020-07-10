All apartments in Benbrook
Benbrook, TX
305 Bluffside Trail
Last updated July 4 2019 at 1:53 AM

305 Bluffside Trail

305 Bluffside Trl · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Location

305 Bluffside Trl, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Benbrook Schools, beautiful newer Clarity Home in Westpark addition, 3 bedroom ,plus office, wood floors
all but bedrooms, covered patio, large island in kitchen, granite counters, split bedrooms, over size
utility room, all neutral colors thru out, could be a 4 bedroom, nice size yard, ready to move in. master
bath has garden tub, and large shower with glass, raised ceilings thru out, good energy features,
fenced, sprinkler system, side walks, YMCA, PARK, LAKE, GOLF COURSE, AND WALKING TRAILS ARE
NEAR!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 305 Bluffside Trail have any available units?
305 Bluffside Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 305 Bluffside Trail have?
Some of 305 Bluffside Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 305 Bluffside Trail currently offering any rent specials?
305 Bluffside Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 305 Bluffside Trail pet-friendly?
No, 305 Bluffside Trail is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 305 Bluffside Trail offer parking?
Yes, 305 Bluffside Trail offers parking.
Does 305 Bluffside Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 305 Bluffside Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 305 Bluffside Trail have a pool?
No, 305 Bluffside Trail does not have a pool.
Does 305 Bluffside Trail have accessible units?
No, 305 Bluffside Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 305 Bluffside Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 305 Bluffside Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 305 Bluffside Trail have units with air conditioning?
No, 305 Bluffside Trail does not have units with air conditioning.

