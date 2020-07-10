All apartments in Benbrook
1704 Edge Hill Road
Last updated April 7 2020 at 8:17 AM

1704 Edge Hill Road

1704 Edgehill Road · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

1704 Edgehill Road, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

wine room
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
wine room
Ideal home….attractive and spacious! Unique layout features a pass-thru fireplace which separates the spacious living area & the study nook-wine room with wet bar. Wood-look tile makes the living areas & kitchen light & bright. Kitchen has a new refrigerator, white cabinets, stainless appliances + great storage. Spacious master bedroom with attached bath features separate vanities, gray granite, and dual closets. Two nice bedrooms share an updated bath. Big back yard has tall tress for shade. New AC, roof 2016.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 Edge Hill Road have any available units?
1704 Edge Hill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1704 Edge Hill Road have?
Some of 1704 Edge Hill Road's amenities include wine room, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 Edge Hill Road currently offering any rent specials?
1704 Edge Hill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 Edge Hill Road pet-friendly?
No, 1704 Edge Hill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 1704 Edge Hill Road offer parking?
Yes, 1704 Edge Hill Road offers parking.
Does 1704 Edge Hill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 Edge Hill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 Edge Hill Road have a pool?
No, 1704 Edge Hill Road does not have a pool.
Does 1704 Edge Hill Road have accessible units?
No, 1704 Edge Hill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 Edge Hill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 Edge Hill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 Edge Hill Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1704 Edge Hill Road has units with air conditioning.

