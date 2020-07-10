1704 Edge Hill Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage wine room

Ideal home….attractive and spacious! Unique layout features a pass-thru fireplace which separates the spacious living area & the study nook-wine room with wet bar. Wood-look tile makes the living areas & kitchen light & bright. Kitchen has a new refrigerator, white cabinets, stainless appliances + great storage. Spacious master bedroom with attached bath features separate vanities, gray granite, and dual closets. Two nice bedrooms share an updated bath. Big back yard has tall tress for shade. New AC, roof 2016.