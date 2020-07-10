All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 1604 Timbercreek Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
1604 Timbercreek Rd
Last updated March 27 2019 at 10:17 AM

1604 Timbercreek Rd

1604 Timbercreek Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1604 Timbercreek Road, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gorgeous updated 3/2 home with privacy backyard - Property Id: 108695

Welcome home. This 3/2 Benbrook beauty has been completely remodeled throughout and updated with granite countertops, all stainless steel kitchen appliances, including a refrigerator, washer and dryer, wood floors, and a large master bedroom with two walk-in closets and his/her sinks. Enjoy Benbrook suburb living in this quiet neighborhood with a private, tree-lined backyard.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/108695
Property Id 108695

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4790484)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1604 Timbercreek Rd have any available units?
1604 Timbercreek Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1604 Timbercreek Rd have?
Some of 1604 Timbercreek Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1604 Timbercreek Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1604 Timbercreek Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1604 Timbercreek Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1604 Timbercreek Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 1604 Timbercreek Rd offer parking?
No, 1604 Timbercreek Rd does not offer parking.
Does 1604 Timbercreek Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1604 Timbercreek Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1604 Timbercreek Rd have a pool?
No, 1604 Timbercreek Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1604 Timbercreek Rd have accessible units?
No, 1604 Timbercreek Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1604 Timbercreek Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1604 Timbercreek Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1604 Timbercreek Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1604 Timbercreek Rd does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126
Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary