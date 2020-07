Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nicely updated home and located in a superb location. Approx 2 mi to the Benbrook Lake Marina & the Pecan Valley golf course and park, and the Whitestone golf club. Quick access to I20 & the Chisholm Trail PKWY. Recent flooring, paint, updated light fixtures & 2 in blinds. Good storage & cabinet space throughout, granite countertops in both baths. A huge plus is the yard service provided by the owner! Compare other rental properties and see for yourself.