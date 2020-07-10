All apartments in Benbrook
Last updated April 29 2020 at 8:40 PM

121 Haywood Drive

121 Haywood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

121 Haywood Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126
Westpark Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This entire home is bright and airy! New vinyl flooring through living and dining rooms. Living room has vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling fireplace, exposed ridge beam. Formal dining room and separate breakfast dining area with bay window. Large master suite with twin, walk-in closets and private porch leading to backyard. Master bath features skylight, twin sinks, and beautiful walk in shower with bench. Other bedrooms are large as well, one with large, walk-in closet. Large covered back porch with a big, wraparound backyard. This is a beautiful home that will impress.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 121 Haywood Drive have any available units?
121 Haywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 121 Haywood Drive have?
Some of 121 Haywood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 Haywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
121 Haywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 Haywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 121 Haywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 121 Haywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 121 Haywood Drive offers parking.
Does 121 Haywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 121 Haywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 Haywood Drive have a pool?
No, 121 Haywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 121 Haywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 121 Haywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 121 Haywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 121 Haywood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 121 Haywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 121 Haywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

