121 Haywood Drive

Amenities
This entire home is bright and airy! New vinyl flooring through living and dining rooms. Living room has vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling fireplace, exposed ridge beam. Formal dining room and separate breakfast dining area with bay window. Large master suite with twin, walk-in closets and private porch leading to backyard. Master bath features skylight, twin sinks, and beautiful walk in shower with bench. Other bedrooms are large as well, one with large, walk-in closet. Large covered back porch with a big, wraparound backyard. This is a beautiful home that will impress.