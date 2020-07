Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven Property Amenities

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom is walking distance to the park! Home has fresh paint, and new vinyl wood floors throughout. Granite counter-tops and new subway backsplash with new faucet in the kitchen. Large bedrooms with private master bath suit. Huge fenced backyard with storage shed!