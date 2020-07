Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Wonderful 3 bedroom home with so many updates! New interior paint, light fixtures, appliances, granite counters in the kitchen, most of the windows replaced, new mini blinds, bathrooms remodeled and new flooring throughout!

Great floor plan with large living space and fireplace, cozy breakfast nook and good size kitchen with adjacent laundry room. Bedrooms have good closet space, new carpet and updated bathrooms! Move in ready, large yard, 2 car garage and so much more!