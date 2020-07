Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal oven range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Charming 4 Bedroom 2 bath Benbrook area home with new flooring and a large backyard. Less than 2 miles from Benbrook Elementary/Middle/High Schools!

Fenced backyard with spacious storage shed all to yourself - ideal place to set up a workshop, store bikes and any tools you have!