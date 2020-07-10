All apartments in Benbrook
Last updated February 22 2020 at 3:00 AM

1115 Highbush Drive

1115 Highbush Dr · No Longer Available
Location

1115 Highbush Dr, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
MOVE-IN READY! Well maintained duplex in sought after community of Benbrook. Easy access to freeways,shopping,restaurants,golf course, YMCA and Benbrook Lake! Easy Care flooring in living area and hall. Carpet in bedrooms. Shared carport- 1 assigned place per unit.Pets are case basis - no large or aggressive breeds - there is no fenced yard! Application fee $40.00 per adult 18 and older - NON REFUNDABLE! Copy of DL's and 2 months proof of income to be submitted with each application. Renter's insurance required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Highbush Drive have any available units?
1115 Highbush Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1115 Highbush Drive have?
Some of 1115 Highbush Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Highbush Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Highbush Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Highbush Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1115 Highbush Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1115 Highbush Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Highbush Drive offers parking.
Does 1115 Highbush Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Highbush Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Highbush Drive have a pool?
No, 1115 Highbush Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Highbush Drive have accessible units?
No, 1115 Highbush Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Highbush Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1115 Highbush Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Highbush Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1115 Highbush Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

