All apartments in Benbrook
Find more places like 1108 Bryant Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Benbrook, TX
/
1108 Bryant Street
Last updated May 8 2020 at 5:03 PM

1108 Bryant Street

1108 Bryant Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Benbrook
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1108 Bryant Street, Benbrook, TX 76126
Benbrook Lakeside

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderfully Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Benbrook! This home features luxury vinyl plank in the living and hallway. Fresh paint throughout the entire home. Kitchen features ceramic flooring, electric cooktop, electric oven, stand alone microwave, dishwasher, and lots of cabinet space. Master features carpet, walk-in closet, and sliding farm door to master bathroom. This home has 2 full bathrooms (one with shower) both with subway tile backsplash. Dual vanity sink in the second bathroom. This home has a huge backyard that is great for entertaining guests! MUST SEE!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1108 Bryant Street have any available units?
1108 Bryant Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1108 Bryant Street have?
Some of 1108 Bryant Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1108 Bryant Street currently offering any rent specials?
1108 Bryant Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1108 Bryant Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1108 Bryant Street is pet friendly.
Does 1108 Bryant Street offer parking?
No, 1108 Bryant Street does not offer parking.
Does 1108 Bryant Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1108 Bryant Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1108 Bryant Street have a pool?
No, 1108 Bryant Street does not have a pool.
Does 1108 Bryant Street have accessible units?
No, 1108 Bryant Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1108 Bryant Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1108 Bryant Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1108 Bryant Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1108 Bryant Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Team Ranch
8889 Cook Ranch Rd
Benbrook, TX 76126
Aura Benbrook
301 Mercedes Street
Benbrook, TX 76126
Heights of Benbrook
9510 Westpark Dr
Benbrook, TX 76126

Similar Pages

Benbrook 1 BedroomsBenbrook 2 Bedrooms
Benbrook Apartments with GymBenbrook Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Benbrook Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX
Euless, TXBedford, TXGrapevine, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TXLittle Elm, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TX
Azle, TXSaginaw, TXEnnis, TXGranbury, TXRoanoke, TXAubrey, TXSanger, TXKrum, TXWillow Park, TXHickory Creek, TXWestworth Village, TXDecatur, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary