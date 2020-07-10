1108 Bryant Street

Amenities

Wonderfully Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home in Benbrook! This home features luxury vinyl plank in the living and hallway. Fresh paint throughout the entire home. Kitchen features ceramic flooring, electric cooktop, electric oven, stand alone microwave, dishwasher, and lots of cabinet space. Master features carpet, walk-in closet, and sliding farm door to master bathroom. This home has 2 full bathrooms (one with shower) both with subway tile backsplash. Dual vanity sink in the second bathroom. This home has a huge backyard that is great for entertaining guests! MUST SEE!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.