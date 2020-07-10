All apartments in Benbrook
105 Haywood Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

105 Haywood Drive

105 Haywood Drive · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Apartments with Balcony
Location

105 Haywood Drive, Benbrook, TX 76126
Westpark Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Live in this charming, newly remodeled rental in the heart of Benbrook, across from Benbrook Middle School, near Whitestone Golf Course, Benbrook YMCA, and Dutch Branch Park that includes: baseball fields, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, and a driving range. Large backyard with mature shade trees and covered patio. New black appliances being installed, beautiful granite counters, fresh new paint, and new flooring throughout. Open concept kitchen to the large living room with a cozy fireplace for the upcoming winter months to sit and enjoy, and an eat-in bar top in the kitchen, as well as a bar just off the living room that can be used as a dry bar or a place to store blankets and extra china.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 Haywood Drive have any available units?
105 Haywood Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 105 Haywood Drive have?
Some of 105 Haywood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 Haywood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
105 Haywood Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 Haywood Drive pet-friendly?
No, 105 Haywood Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 105 Haywood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 105 Haywood Drive offers parking.
Does 105 Haywood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 105 Haywood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 Haywood Drive have a pool?
No, 105 Haywood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 105 Haywood Drive have accessible units?
No, 105 Haywood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 105 Haywood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 Haywood Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 105 Haywood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 105 Haywood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

