105 Haywood Drive

Live in this charming, newly remodeled rental in the heart of Benbrook, across from Benbrook Middle School, near Whitestone Golf Course, Benbrook YMCA, and Dutch Branch Park that includes: baseball fields, sand volleyball courts, tennis courts, and a driving range. Large backyard with mature shade trees and covered patio. New black appliances being installed, beautiful granite counters, fresh new paint, and new flooring throughout. Open concept kitchen to the large living room with a cozy fireplace for the upcoming winter months to sit and enjoy, and an eat-in bar top in the kitchen, as well as a bar just off the living room that can be used as a dry bar or a place to store blankets and extra china.