Last updated March 3 2020 at 5:30 AM

1038 Winscott Road

1038 Winscott Rd · No Longer Available
Location

1038 Winscott Rd, Benbrook, TX 76126
Benbrook Lakeside

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
This spacious duplex features vinyl plank flooring through out the entire downstairs, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, decorative lighting and a large utility room with full size washer/dryer connections. Master bedroom and bathroom is downstairs. Upstairs is carpeted and has the other 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. The unit has a 2 car carport and a small fenced in side yard. Landlord pays for water and lawncare. 1 small pet allowed, must be 25lbs or smaller. $400 deposit.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1038 Winscott Road have any available units?
1038 Winscott Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1038 Winscott Road have?
Some of 1038 Winscott Road's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1038 Winscott Road currently offering any rent specials?
1038 Winscott Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1038 Winscott Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1038 Winscott Road is pet friendly.
Does 1038 Winscott Road offer parking?
Yes, 1038 Winscott Road offers parking.
Does 1038 Winscott Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1038 Winscott Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1038 Winscott Road have a pool?
No, 1038 Winscott Road does not have a pool.
Does 1038 Winscott Road have accessible units?
No, 1038 Winscott Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1038 Winscott Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1038 Winscott Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1038 Winscott Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 1038 Winscott Road does not have units with air conditioning.

