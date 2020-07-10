All apartments in Benbrook
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1009 Riverchase Street

1009 Riverchase Street · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Riverchase Street, Benbrook, TX 76126

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
The first thing you notice is how friendly the neighborhood is, in this great townhome community located in Benbrook. Here you are just minutes from Benbrook Lake and Benbrook YMCA. This property features a lovely, large loft floorplan, covered parking, community pool and more. Low monthly HOA dues are included in your rent so no additional costs. This lovely quiet community is a great place to feel at home and get to know your neighbors. Most everyone has a small dog, so bring yours and join the community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Riverchase Street have any available units?
1009 Riverchase Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 1009 Riverchase Street have?
Some of 1009 Riverchase Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1009 Riverchase Street currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Riverchase Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Riverchase Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Riverchase Street is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Riverchase Street offer parking?
Yes, 1009 Riverchase Street offers parking.
Does 1009 Riverchase Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Riverchase Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Riverchase Street have a pool?
Yes, 1009 Riverchase Street has a pool.
Does 1009 Riverchase Street have accessible units?
No, 1009 Riverchase Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Riverchase Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1009 Riverchase Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Riverchase Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Riverchase Street does not have units with air conditioning.

