1009 Riverchase Street

The first thing you notice is how friendly the neighborhood is, in this great townhome community located in Benbrook. Here you are just minutes from Benbrook Lake and Benbrook YMCA. This property features a lovely, large loft floorplan, covered parking, community pool and more. Low monthly HOA dues are included in your rent so no additional costs. This lovely quiet community is a great place to feel at home and get to know your neighbors. Most everyone has a small dog, so bring yours and join the community.