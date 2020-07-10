All apartments in Benbrook
Last updated August 22 2019 at 6:45 AM

10028 Wandering Way Street

10028 Wandering Way Street · No Longer Available
Location

10028 Wandering Way Street, Benbrook, TX 76126
Westpark Estates

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Fabulous open-concept Benbrook home on one of the more highly sought after streets in the desirable Westpark Estates neighborhood, zoned to Westpark Elementary! Recent updates in 2019 include new laminate wood floors in the living and dining areas, new carpet in all three bedrooms, and new tile in both bathrooms. Retreat to the sunroom or spacious terraced backyard and enjoy the gorgeous views that come with no neighbors behind your property. This beautiful home has only had two owners since it was built and has so much to offer to whomever decides to make this their home next! Refrigerator, washer, dryer, and yard care included. Come see it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10028 Wandering Way Street have any available units?
10028 Wandering Way Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Benbrook, TX.
What amenities does 10028 Wandering Way Street have?
Some of 10028 Wandering Way Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10028 Wandering Way Street currently offering any rent specials?
10028 Wandering Way Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10028 Wandering Way Street pet-friendly?
No, 10028 Wandering Way Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Benbrook.
Does 10028 Wandering Way Street offer parking?
Yes, 10028 Wandering Way Street offers parking.
Does 10028 Wandering Way Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10028 Wandering Way Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10028 Wandering Way Street have a pool?
No, 10028 Wandering Way Street does not have a pool.
Does 10028 Wandering Way Street have accessible units?
No, 10028 Wandering Way Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10028 Wandering Way Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10028 Wandering Way Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 10028 Wandering Way Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 10028 Wandering Way Street does not have units with air conditioning.

