10028 Wandering Way Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Fabulous open-concept Benbrook home on one of the more highly sought after streets in the desirable Westpark Estates neighborhood, zoned to Westpark Elementary! Recent updates in 2019 include new laminate wood floors in the living and dining areas, new carpet in all three bedrooms, and new tile in both bathrooms. Retreat to the sunroom or spacious terraced backyard and enjoy the gorgeous views that come with no neighbors behind your property. This beautiful home has only had two owners since it was built and has so much to offer to whomever decides to make this their home next! Refrigerator, washer, dryer, and yard care included. Come see it today!