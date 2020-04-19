2601 Armstrong Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

4 bed 4 bath house in Belton Tx. Each room is rented separately with your own private bathroom. Tenants have access to all common areas including use of garage and storage unit. Two units have private bathroom (master suite). All rooms keyed individually for security. Front door is touchpad entry.



$600 for a master suite.



Background, employment, and credit check required. Refundable deposit of $100 held for damages. I will furnish a bed if requested. There is currently a new memory foam bed with sheets, pillows, and towels available.



Additional notes:

-Internet will be provided via WIFI router.

-All utilities paid by owner

-Located directly across from Belton High

- University Mary Hardin-Baylor (UHMB) .8 miles

-House rules apply, common space is everybody's space so be clean.

-Each bedroom has private keyed entry for additional security

-All rent month to month, deposit and first month rent up front. Payment certified funds, ACH, Credit, Debit. Tenant/landlord software available to make payments.

-Each tenant will be on separate lease.

-Smoking outside.

-Will consider pets at approval of other tenants (must consider allergies).



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2601-armstrong-dr-belton-tx-76513-usa-unit-3/6a3cf11f-2821-42df-9082-2ea39ddcb22a



