2601 Armstrong Drive
Last updated April 19 2020 at 2:42 AM

2601 Armstrong Drive

2601 Armstrong Dr · (855) 351-0683
Location

2601 Armstrong Dr, Belton, TX 76513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 · Avail. now

$500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 0.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
all utils included
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
4 bed 4 bath house in Belton Tx. Each room is rented separately with your own private bathroom. Tenants have access to all common areas including use of garage and storage unit. Two units have private bathroom (master suite). All rooms keyed individually for security. Front door is touchpad entry.

$600 for a master suite.

Background, employment, and credit check required. Refundable deposit of $100 held for damages. I will furnish a bed if requested. There is currently a new memory foam bed with sheets, pillows, and towels available.

Additional notes:
-Internet will be provided via WIFI router.
-All utilities paid by owner
-Located directly across from Belton High
- University Mary Hardin-Baylor (UHMB) .8 miles
-House rules apply, common space is everybody's space so be clean.
-Each bedroom has private keyed entry for additional security
-All rent month to month, deposit and first month rent up front. Payment certified funds, ACH, Credit, Debit. Tenant/landlord software available to make payments.
-Each tenant will be on separate lease.
-Smoking outside.
-Will consider pets at approval of other tenants (must consider allergies).

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/2601-armstrong-dr-belton-tx-76513-usa-unit-3/6a3cf11f-2821-42df-9082-2ea39ddcb22a

(RLNE5671897)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

