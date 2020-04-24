255 E 5th Ave

Amenities

BRAND NEW 3 bedroom 1 bath Apartment in Belton! Spacious living with open kitchen, breakfast bar, wood plank flooring throughout the home, large bathroom with double sinks, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, ample closet space, includes all kitchen appliances and HUGE laundry room including washer/dryer. Covered patio with yard maintenance included . High speed internet and cable included with rent!! All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. **Move In Special: 50% off 1st full month's rent for approved applicants! Available Now for Immediate Move In!