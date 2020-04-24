All apartments in Belton
Find more places like 255 E 5th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Belton, TX
/
255 E 5th Ave
Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:58 AM

255 E 5th Ave

255 E 5th Ave · (254) 207-0540
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Belton
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

255 E 5th Ave, Belton, TX 76513

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Tenant Turner

3 Bedrooms

Unit Apt 321 · Avail. now

$895

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
cable included
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
internet access
BRAND NEW 3 bedroom 1 bath Apartment in Belton! Spacious living with open kitchen, breakfast bar, wood plank flooring throughout the home, large bathroom with double sinks, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, ample closet space, includes all kitchen appliances and HUGE laundry room including washer/dryer. Covered patio with yard maintenance included . High speed internet and cable included with rent!! All leases are required to participate in a Tenant Benefit Package that includes, among other conveniences, monthly delivery of HVAC filters at a cost of $25 month due with rent. **Move In Special: 50% off 1st full month's rent for approved applicants! Available Now for Immediate Move In!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 255 E 5th Ave have any available units?
255 E 5th Ave has a unit available for $895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 255 E 5th Ave have?
Some of 255 E 5th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 255 E 5th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
255 E 5th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 255 E 5th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 255 E 5th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 255 E 5th Ave offer parking?
No, 255 E 5th Ave does not offer parking.
Does 255 E 5th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 255 E 5th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 255 E 5th Ave have a pool?
No, 255 E 5th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 255 E 5th Ave have accessible units?
No, 255 E 5th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 255 E 5th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 255 E 5th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 255 E 5th Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 255 E 5th Ave has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 255 E 5th Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Belton 1 BedroomsBelton 2 Bedrooms
Belton Apartments with BalconyBelton Apartments with Garage
Belton Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXKilleen, TXWaco, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXTemple, TX
Leander, TXWells Branch, TXCopperas Cove, TXHarker Heights, TXHutto, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TX
Robinson, TXHornsby Bend, TXBurnet, TXElgin, TXNolanville, TXHewitt, TXBrushy Creek, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Central Texas CollegeHuston-Tillotson University
McLennan Community CollegeSaint Edward's University
Temple College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity