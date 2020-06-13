2114 Herrington St

Amenities

3 BEDROOM, BELTON ISD - This is a charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in South Belton! The three spacious bedrooms, open kitchen, living, and dining will be just enough space. With updates,including wood laminate flooring throughout, this house is the one for you. Located in Belton schools, near the city splash pad and park this house won't last long!! This home rents for $995 per month with an $900 security deposit. No smoking, but pets may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home.



Owner is a licensed Texas REALTOR.



(RLNE3756559)