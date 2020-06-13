All apartments in Belton
2114 Herrington St

2114 Herrington St · No Longer Available
Location

2114 Herrington St, Belton, TX 76513

Amenities

hardwood floors
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
3 BEDROOM, BELTON ISD - This is a charming 3 bedroom, 1 bath home in South Belton! The three spacious bedrooms, open kitchen, living, and dining will be just enough space. With updates,including wood laminate flooring throughout, this house is the one for you. Located in Belton schools, near the city splash pad and park this house won't last long!! This home rents for $995 per month with an $900 security deposit. No smoking, but pets may be considered with an additional deposit. Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Chows, and other aggressive breeds will not be allowed on our properties. This is not a personal policy but one reflected by homeowner insurance and liability insurance policies. Exotic pets, including snakes, are not allowed. Please call 254-933-1010 for an appointment to see this home.

Owner is a licensed Texas REALTOR.

(RLNE3756559)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

