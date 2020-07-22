1514 Chance Ct

Amenities

2 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: stained concrete floors, connected living and dining rooms, breakfast bar, and a fenced yard. This multi family home is minutes from Bell County Expo Center and Interstate Hwy 35. All leases are required to participate in a $25.00 monthly Tenant Benefit Package to include: monthly delivery of A/C filters, free ACH online payments, credit reporting, and more. Also included with rent is lawn care for the fenced in yard. *Pictures may be prior to current tenant* *Virtual tour references layout only, some colors and amenities may vary.*