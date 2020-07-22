All apartments in Belton
Last updated July 22 2020 at 11:00 PM

1514 Chance Ct

1514 Chance Ct · No Longer Available
Location

1514 Chance Ct, Belton, TX 76513

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bedroom/ 2 bath duplex, located within Belton ISD. Features include: stained concrete floors, connected living and dining rooms, breakfast bar, and a fenced yard. This multi family home is minutes from Bell County Expo Center and Interstate Hwy 35. All leases are required to participate in a $25.00 monthly Tenant Benefit Package to include: monthly delivery of A/C filters, free ACH online payments, credit reporting, and more. Also included with rent is lawn care for the fenced in yard. *Pictures may be prior to current tenant* *Virtual tour references layout only, some colors and amenities may vary.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1514 Chance Ct have any available units?
1514 Chance Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Belton, TX.
Is 1514 Chance Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1514 Chance Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1514 Chance Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1514 Chance Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1514 Chance Ct offer parking?
No, 1514 Chance Ct does not offer parking.
Does 1514 Chance Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1514 Chance Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1514 Chance Ct have a pool?
No, 1514 Chance Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1514 Chance Ct have accessible units?
No, 1514 Chance Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1514 Chance Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1514 Chance Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1514 Chance Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1514 Chance Ct has units with air conditioning.
