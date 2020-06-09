14517 Broadwinged Hawk Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room pool table

Close to Lake Travis, the Galleria, and BSW Medical Center. 4 bdr, 2.5 baths, 2,950 sq ft, shady & fenced yard, extensive tile flooring, 3 living areas, huge game room (large enough for pool table), soaring ceilings, granite/marble countertops, his/her vanities, jetted tub, covered back patio w/fan. Walk-in-closets in all bedrooms. The master bdr closet is a work of art. Hi-end refrigerator and washer/dryer. Quick access to 620 & H71. Built in 2006.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,675, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $2,625, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

