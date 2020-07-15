Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

14509 Broadwinged Hawk Drive Available 08/13/20 ***GORGEOUS 4/2 FALCONHEAD STUNNER*** - Spacious, open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, great for entertaining. The master suite, located on the main floor, double updated vanity, with a grand walk- in closet. Impressive kitchen, all stainless steel appliances, complete with large island/breakfast bar and dining area. BONUS* room downstairs, used as office/5th bedroom.

GIANT loft/game-room area, 3 good size bedrooms located upstairs.



Definitely one not to be missed!!!



(RLNE4040588)