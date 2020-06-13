Apartment List
45 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Beaumont, TX

Finding an apartment in Beaumont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
28 Units Available
Breakwater Bay Apartments
4375 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
853 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1056 sqft
Luxurious community amenities include BBQ grill, pool, on-site laundry and gym. Residents enjoy units with air conditioning, washer/dryer hookup and walk-in closets. Convenient location close to the Gulf Coast.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:48pm
Calder Place
32 Units Available
Longfellow
1215 Longfellow Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1054 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1658 sqft
Welcome home to Longfellow Apartments in Beaumont, Texas. Situated close to Interstate 10 and Highways 287, 69, and 59, Longfellow Apartments sets the standard in conveniently located Beaumont living.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:46pm
$
27 Units Available
Chelsea Apartments
4630 Collier St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1022 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1211 sqft
Chelsea Apartment Homes is located in the heart of Beaumont, Texas featuring an appealing selection of spacious one, two and three bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
27 Units Available
Eagles Landing
3980 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1295 sqft
Welcome to your new home at Eagles Landing Apartments in beautiful Beaumont, Texas. Our magnificent apartment home community is located in the heart of Beaumont, TX just off U.S 96.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 06:25pm
9 Units Available
Fountain Woods Apartments
3565 Delaware St, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$555
606 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$830
958 sqft
Community has a courtyard, pool, and water cascade. Apartments have spacious closets and kitchens with pass-through bars. Neighborhood offers amenities that include a post office, schools, and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
Western Hills
8 Units Available
Kingsgate Apartments
5750 N Major Dr, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$819
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,059
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Are you searching for great apartment home living in Beaumont, TX? Look no further because Kingsgate is the number one apartment home community in Beaumont, TX.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
2 Units Available
Azure Pointe
6355 Chinn Ln, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$728
911 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1086 sqft
Move-in to your gorgeous 1, 2, 3 or 4 bedroom apartment homes. The community has an array of amenities including a playground, resort-style pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated April 21 at 05:26pm
Western Hills
4 Units Available
Seventy50 West End
7050 Highway 105, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
1176 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community with gorgeous landscapes and on-call maintenance for convenience and relaxation. Apartments feature central air and heating and carpeted floors for comfort. Close to John Jay Museum with proximity to I-10.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated April 18 at 07:02am
37 Units Available
The Preserve at Old Dowlen
5350 Old Dowlen Rd, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,059
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,209
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1348 sqft
Experience the luxury of a high-end complex featuring vibrant community areas, a fully-equipped gym and a large outdoor pool. Apartments are large and offer natural lighting, hardwood flooring and rich, dark kitchen cabinets to match.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North End
1 Unit Available
2930 Willard
2930 Willard Street, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
934 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Newly renovated house! - This House offers 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom, has been completely renovated and is ready for immediate move in. Schedule a showing today since it will not last long! (RLNE4913632)

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
C.A.N.A.
1 Unit Available
4815 Sunbury
4815 Sunbury Drive, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1001 sqft
Completely renovated property ready for a small family! - This house has been completely updated with fresh paint, flooring and fixtures! It is perfect for a young professional or small family to move in right away! Call to schedule your appointment

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4655 Fieldwood Ln.
4655 Fieldwood Lane, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1416 sqft
**RENTAL SERVICES** 4655 Fieldwood Lane - Move in ready three bedroom, two bath home is located in Beaumont near Gladys Avenue. The living room has large windows that offer a lot of light and a spacious sun room.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Park
1 Unit Available
1335 Pipkin St
1335 Pipkin Street, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$995
1053 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Beaumont, TX!. HABLAMOS ESPAOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 3 bedroom 1 bathroom house in Beaumont, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Charlton Pollard
1 Unit Available
345 Lawson St
345 Lawson St, Beaumont, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Apartment in Beaumont, TX! - Beautiful just remodeled 2 bedroom 1 bathroom apartment in Beaumont, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Charlton Pollard
1 Unit Available
1965 Cleo St
1965 Cleo Street, Beaumont, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,150
1458 sqft
NEWLY REMODELED! - This newly remodeled five bedroom, two and half bath is ready to rent! This home features a downstairs master bedroom suite and half bath off of the living room. Downstairs rooms have tile flooring; upstairs has hardwood flooring.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Safe Sommerset
1 Unit Available
8845 Anna Ln
8845 Anna Lane, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1188 sqft
8845 Anna Lane - This gorgeous three bedroom, two bathroom, two car garage is located near College Street and South Major Drive. This home has tile flooring throughout the home with carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Dowlen West
1 Unit Available
955 Shakespeare Drive
955 Shakespeare Drive, Beaumont, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
1804 sqft
955 Shakespeare - This 4 bed, 2 bath home is located in West Beaumont. The living room features vaulted ceilings and a fireplace and there are linoleum and carpet flooring throughout.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
C.A.N.A.
1 Unit Available
109 Rosine
109 Rosine Street, Beaumont, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1849 sqft
109 Rosine - This spacious four bedroom, two bath house is located in Beaumont, on the corner of Rosine and Bayou. This house has carpet, laminate, and vinyl flooring, as well as, central A/H.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Calder Highlands
1 Unit Available
4650 Taft
4650 Taft Street, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1743 sqft
4650 Taft - This three bedroom, two bath home is located in Beaumont off of Folsom Drive near shopping and restaurants. It has a split floor plan with a sun room and a formal dining room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Heart of the City
1 Unit Available
1206 Corley Avenue
1206 Corley Avenue, Beaumont, TX
4 Bedrooms
$975
948 sqft
**RENTAL SERVICES** 1206 Corley - This spacious four bedroom, two bathroom home is located in Beaumont. The home features an extra living area as well as a dining room. This home has tile floors throughout and tall ceilings downstairs.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
South Park
1 Unit Available
1215 Threadneedle Street
1215 Threadneedle Street, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1448 sqft
1215 Threadneedle St, Beaumont, TX is a single family home that contains 1,448 sq ft and was built in 1962.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Western Hills
1 Unit Available
8055 San Carlos Street
8055 San Carlos Street, Beaumont, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
1845 sqft
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
317 Pinchback Road
317 Pinchback Rd, Beaumont, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1700 sqft
The well-maintained townhome is an end-unit, This townhome is 1, 700 square feet, has three bedrooms, and 2 1/2 baths. Complete with tile, high-end laminate & carpet flooring in the bedrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:52pm
South Park
1 Unit Available
3580 S M L King Jr Pkwy
3580 Martin Luther King Jr Parkway, Beaumont, TX
1 Bedroom
$550
467 sqft
We have immediate move in availability on a 1bed/1bath 467 sq ft newly renovated condo with fresh paint, upgraded kitchen & bath.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Beaumont, TX

Finding an apartment in Beaumont that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

