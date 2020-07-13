/
pet friendly apartments
30 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Orange, TX
Oakwood Village
1521 N 37th St, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
$633
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$726
917 sqft
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.
3819 Meeks Dr
3819 Meeks Drive, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fully Renovated 2 Bedroom - Available Now! - Property Id: 300390 You've just graduated, Congrats! If you're ready for your own place, we have a roommate special on the 2 Bed / 1.
4020 Sikes Rd
4020 Sikes Road, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$975
872 sqft
Pine Hollow - Property Id: 300321 At Last, This Is What You've Been Searching For. $999 June Move-In Special!! Take a virtual tour at www.pinehollowapts.com Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1914 Amsterdam Avenue
1914 Amsterdam Avenue, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1750 sqft
1914 Amsterdam Ave - This three bedroom and two bath home is located in Orange, TX. The home is 1,750 square feet, has central air and heat and features a 2 car garage. There is a dining area near the kitchen.
2801 W Sunset Dr 69
2801 West Sunset Drive, Orange, TX
1 Bedroom
$674
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sunset Grove Apartments - Property Id: 149957 2801 w. Sunset Drive Orange Texas 77630 Call 409-883-0854 Apply online at https://www.rentcafe.com/onlineleasing/apartmentsforrent/oleapplication.
3645 Hemlock Ln
3645 Hemlock Lane, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
Newly updated 3/1 - Property Id: 304188 Freshly painted with neutral colors. Nice and bright. Brand new wood look flooring throughout. Central air and heat. dishwasher,refrigerator and stove included. House is all electric.
916 5th St
916 5th Street, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1050 sqft
Completely Renovated House with huge backyard and really nice porch on a quiet street! - This House has been completely updated with new flooring, Paint and Fixtures. It is perfect for a young professional couple or small family.
804 Burton Ave
804 Burton Avenue, Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
1050 sqft
Recently renovated, perfect house for a young professional or small family! - This house has been completely updated, it features new flooring, fresh paint and new fixtures! Make your appointment today, it wont last long! Call
3600 Kenwood St
3600 Kenwood Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,057
1283 sqft
Move in Ready / 3 Bedroom / Orange - Recently updated 3 bedroom 2 bath home is available and ready for you to move in.
616 Bridal Wreath Ave
616 Bridal Wreath Street, Orange, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1298 sqft
Completely renovated home, with fireplace and more!! - Completely renovated property and features brand new flooring, fresh paint, new fixtures and more! It has a cozy fireplace and double doors that access to a very nice backyard! Call today to
Results within 1 mile of Orange
1324 Flint St
1324 Flint Street, West Orange, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
1473 sqft
Cozy house, New flooring, New Dishwasher, New Cooktop, New Garage Door, New Water heater, new AC and Furnace. Large Room with closet could be a 3rd bedroom. Rent $850 a month (includes Trash)$850 security deposit. Pets welcome
49 Elma Drive
49 Elma Drive, Pinehurst, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1285 sqft
*Basic Rental Criteria* 6 months of verifiable income Total monthly income must be 3 times higher than monthly rent 12 months of residential history Please contact office for complete list of rental criteria 409-892-2557 Apply online
Results within 5 miles of Orange
3040 Brown Rd
3040 Brown Road, Orange County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1876 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Vidor, TX! HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Vidor, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAÑOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.
3130 Brown Rd
3130 Brown Road, Orange County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1743 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Vidor, TX! HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Vidor, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAÑOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.
Results within 10 miles of Orange
Cambridge in the Groves
5501 W Washington Blvd, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1000 sqft
Hang your hat at Cambridge in the Groves, located in Groves, TX, and just around the corner from Groves Public Library.
1330 Tulane St.
1330 Tulane Street, Orange County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2100 sqft
1330 Tulane St. Available 08/15/20 Gorgeous all renovated Home in Vidor, TX!. HABLAMOS ESPAÑOL! - Beautiful just remodeled 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Vidor, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.
6357 Terrell St
6357 Terrell St, Groves, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2246 sqft
Gorgeous all renovated Home in Groves, TX! - Beautiful just remodeled 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house in Groves, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAÑOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.appfolio.
925 Gum St
925 Gum Street, Orange County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1216 sqft
Beautiful just remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Vidor, TX - Beautiful just remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bathroom house in Vidor, TX Please call Today 281-408-2701 or email: estefani@gobar.company (Hablamos ESPAÑOL!) Apply at: https://gobar.
3185 W. Parkway
3185 W Parkway St, Groves, TX
1 Bedroom
$725
567 sqft
Nice 1/1 in Groves! - Nice and updated 1 bedroom 1 bath home in great location! This 1/1 has a nice open concept in the living and kitchen area freshly painted with modern grey and white paint colors to give it a bright space.
755 E Bolivar St
755 East Bolivar Street, Vidor, TX
2 Bedrooms
$750
984 sqft
Recently Remodeled. New Flooring. New AC. Pets Welcome. Schedule your appointment today
1025 McArthur
1025 McArthur Dr, Port Neches, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1320 sqft
Adorable 2/2/2 in PNGISD. Newer flooring throughout plus nice covered patio! $1300 security deposit. Approved pets allowed with $200-$500 pet deposit per pet. (No Pit Bulls, aggressive breeds or mixes).
3156 South Dr
3156 South Dr, Groves, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1538 sqft
Want a beautiful place to call home?! - This 2/2/1 in Groves Texas is just the place for you! This property features beautiful crown molding throughout, nice size kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, large jet tub and a beautiful front
5538 Craig
5538 Craig St, Groves, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1596 sqft
5538 Craig - This four bedroom, two full bathroom house is located in Groves close to the Port Groves Golf Course. The home features carpet, tile, laminate, and wood flooring, as well as, central A/H and ceiling fans for cooling.
5749 Alabama Ave
5749 Alabama Ave, Groves, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
948 sqft
Amazing property completely renovated in a very nice neighborhood!! - This is a 3 bedroom house that has been completely renovated with fresh paint, flooring and fixtures!! Zoned into a great school district in Groves.