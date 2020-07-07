All apartments in Baytown
7706 Brooks Crossing Dr

7706 Brooks Crossing Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7706 Brooks Crossing Drive, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
media room
This beautiful home is move in ready! You will love having tile flooring through-out the downstairs; 2 downstairs living and 2 dining areas - the gourmet island kitchen has granite counter tops, under counter lighting and a Bosch dishwasher - family room has a stone fireplace - upstairs game room which can be used as a home office during the day and a media room by night - split bedroom arrangement - large master bedroom suite - the laundry room is located upstairs with all the bedrooms. Lots of natural lighting through-out. Close to I-10.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7706 Brooks Crossing Dr have any available units?
7706 Brooks Crossing Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 7706 Brooks Crossing Dr have?
Some of 7706 Brooks Crossing Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7706 Brooks Crossing Dr currently offering any rent specials?
7706 Brooks Crossing Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7706 Brooks Crossing Dr pet-friendly?
No, 7706 Brooks Crossing Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 7706 Brooks Crossing Dr offer parking?
Yes, 7706 Brooks Crossing Dr offers parking.
Does 7706 Brooks Crossing Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7706 Brooks Crossing Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7706 Brooks Crossing Dr have a pool?
No, 7706 Brooks Crossing Dr does not have a pool.
Does 7706 Brooks Crossing Dr have accessible units?
No, 7706 Brooks Crossing Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 7706 Brooks Crossing Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7706 Brooks Crossing Dr has units with dishwashers.

