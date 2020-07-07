7706 Brooks Crossing Dr

Amenities

This beautiful home is move in ready! You will love having tile flooring through-out the downstairs; 2 downstairs living and 2 dining areas - the gourmet island kitchen has granite counter tops, under counter lighting and a Bosch dishwasher - family room has a stone fireplace - upstairs game room which can be used as a home office during the day and a media room by night - split bedroom arrangement - large master bedroom suite - the laundry room is located upstairs with all the bedrooms. Lots of natural lighting through-out. Close to I-10.