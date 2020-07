Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come out and see this 3 BED 2 BATH Baytown home! 2 car, attached garage. Tile floors throughout home. Island kitchen, formica counter tops, and plenty of cabinet space for storage. Appliances include stove/oven & dishwasher. Spacious rooms, high ceilings in living room, perfect single family home! Big backyard, fenced, with concrete patio! Do not miss out on this home!