708 S S 7th Street

Amenities
Beautiful updated one story home with gorgeous newly refinished wood floors! Great floor plan with Spacious Living and Family Rooms, Dining and Breakfast Rooms (Could be used as study). Large Master bedroom with separate Renovated Bathroom and Large Walk in Closet. Two Large Bedrooms and Beautifully Renovated Bathroom in separate Hallway. You will find plenty of closet space, great lot and lots of charm in this must see treasure. Won't last. Priced for a lucky tenant to make it their home soon.