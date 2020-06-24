All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 500 Alford St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
500 Alford St
Last updated November 20 2019 at 2:34 PM

500 Alford St

500 Alford Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

500 Alford Street, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this recently renovated, charming rental house ready for immediate move in.

SELF ACCESS through tenantturner.com. Please email us rentals@upsiderealtyhou.com for more information or for instructions on how to apply.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 500 Alford St have any available units?
500 Alford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 500 Alford St currently offering any rent specials?
500 Alford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Alford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Alford St is pet friendly.
Does 500 Alford St offer parking?
No, 500 Alford St does not offer parking.
Does 500 Alford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Alford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Alford St have a pool?
No, 500 Alford St does not have a pool.
Does 500 Alford St have accessible units?
No, 500 Alford St does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Alford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Alford St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Alford St have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Alford St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave
Baytown, TX 77520
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St
Baytown, TX 77521
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd
Baytown, TX 77521

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine