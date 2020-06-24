Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 500 Alford St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
500 Alford St
Last updated November 20 2019 at 2:34 PM
1 of 20
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
500 Alford St
500 Alford Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
500 Alford Street, Baytown, TX 77520
Amenities
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Come see this recently renovated, charming rental house ready for immediate move in.
SELF ACCESS through tenantturner.com. Please email us rentals@upsiderealtyhou.com for more information or for instructions on how to apply.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 500 Alford St have any available units?
500 Alford St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baytown, TX
.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baytown Rent Report
.
Is 500 Alford St currently offering any rent specials?
500 Alford St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 500 Alford St pet-friendly?
Yes, 500 Alford St is pet friendly.
Does 500 Alford St offer parking?
No, 500 Alford St does not offer parking.
Does 500 Alford St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 500 Alford St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 500 Alford St have a pool?
No, 500 Alford St does not have a pool.
Does 500 Alford St have accessible units?
No, 500 Alford St does not have accessible units.
Does 500 Alford St have units with dishwashers?
No, 500 Alford St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 500 Alford St have units with air conditioning?
No, 500 Alford St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Oxford at Country Club
282 W Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Villas At Rollingbrook
3717 Emmet Hutto Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
Watermark
2700 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave
Baytown, TX 77520
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St
Baytown, TX 77521
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Similar Pages
Baytown 1 Bedrooms
Baytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with Parking
Baytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Houston, TX
Pasadena, TX
The Woodlands, TX
Spring, TX
Pearland, TX
Conroe, TX
League City, TX
Beaumont, TX
Sugar Land, TX
Galveston, TX
Humble, TX
Texas City, TX
Missouri City, TX
Rosenberg, TX
Stafford, TX
Atascocita, TX
Webster, TX
Tomball, TX
Lake Jackson, TX
Alvin, TX
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Houston-Clear Lake
Lone Star College System
San Jacinto Community College
The University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine