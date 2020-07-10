4722 Seabird Street

Amenities
We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.
Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:
-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door
-Quarterly Pest Control
-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge
-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal
-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers
-One Waived Late Fee per year
-Improve your credit score
-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!
-Onsight Safety Inspections
Price: $1990
Security Deposit: $1790
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2030
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal
Extras: Take a look at this beauty with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Its open kitchen features a stylish granite island as well as cabinets and appliances! The also open living area comes with a cute fireplace. The master suite has a very large walk in closet. Covered patio for outside activities and a great location with easy access to Kemah, Galveston Bay, I-10, and Downtown Houston. DON'T WAIT! APPLY NOW!
Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
