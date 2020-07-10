All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 4722 Seabird Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
4722 Seabird Street
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:46 AM

4722 Seabird Street

4722 Seabird Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4722 Seabird Street, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
walk in closets
concierge
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
concierge
online portal
****SCHEDULE A SHOWING NOW***
Please copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your own convenience.
https://rently.com/properties/1561596?source=marketing

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.

Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:

-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door

-Quarterly Pest Control

-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge

-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal

-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers

-One Waived Late Fee per year

-Improve your credit score

-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!

-Onsight Safety Inspections

Price: $1990
Security Deposit: $1790
Processing fee: $200
Preferred Resident Program: $45
Sq Feet: 2030
Bedroom: 3
Baths: 2
Heating: Central Gas
Cooling: Central Electric
Appliances: Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal

Extras: Take a look at this beauty with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Its open kitchen features a stylish granite island as well as cabinets and appliances! The also open living area comes with a cute fireplace. The master suite has a very large walk in closet. Covered patio for outside activities and a great location with easy access to Kemah, Galveston Bay, I-10, and Downtown Houston. DON'T WAIT! APPLY NOW!

Real Property Management Preferred
P 281.894.9111 | F 877.699.6913
Let us know how we are doing!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4722 Seabird Street have any available units?
4722 Seabird Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
What amenities does 4722 Seabird Street have?
Some of 4722 Seabird Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4722 Seabird Street currently offering any rent specials?
4722 Seabird Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4722 Seabird Street pet-friendly?
No, 4722 Seabird Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 4722 Seabird Street offer parking?
No, 4722 Seabird Street does not offer parking.
Does 4722 Seabird Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4722 Seabird Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4722 Seabird Street have a pool?
No, 4722 Seabird Street does not have a pool.
Does 4722 Seabird Street have accessible units?
No, 4722 Seabird Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4722 Seabird Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4722 Seabird Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stone Brook Apartments
619 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
The Reserve on Garth
3700 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Ravella at Eastpoint
7447 Eastpoint Blvd
Baytown, TX 77521
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave
Baytown, TX 77520
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Sapphire Bay
99 W Cedar Bayou Lynchburg Rd
Baytown, TX 77521

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine