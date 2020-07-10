4722 Seabird Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher walk in closets concierge

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities concierge online portal

We're rolling out the red carpet! Being a Tenant with RPM has its benefits - we offer top-notch services at an amazing price. When you lease from RPM you automatically become a Preferred Resident.



Our elite VIP Treatment includes the following:



-Monthly Quality Air filters delivered to your front door



-Quarterly Pest Control



-Easy utility set or transfer using out Utility Concierge



-Stay up to date 24/7 with any repair request you submit using our Online Maintenance portal



-Unlimited access to deep discounts on dining, shopping, recreation, and groceries from major national retailers



-One Waived Late Fee per year



-Improve your credit score



-Need another set of keys for your rental home? We’ll have them made up for you!



-Onsight Safety Inspections



Price: $1990

Security Deposit: $1790

Processing fee: $200

Preferred Resident Program: $45

Sq Feet: 2030

Bedroom: 3

Baths: 2

Heating: Central Gas

Cooling: Central Electric

Appliances: Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Garbage Disposal



Extras: Take a look at this beauty with 3 spacious bedrooms and 2 full baths. Its open kitchen features a stylish granite island as well as cabinets and appliances! The also open living area comes with a cute fireplace. The master suite has a very large walk in closet. Covered patio for outside activities and a great location with easy access to Kemah, Galveston Bay, I-10, and Downtown Houston. DON'T WAIT! APPLY NOW!



