405 N. Burnett Street

NEW CUSTOMER 1ST MONTH 50% OFF PROMO! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS BEAUTY AT THIS PRICE! All found here at this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a large lot. Open concept, new cabinets, new wood floors. Waterfront community with community boat ramp, Front door view of the Burnet Bay which has the San Jacinto Monument sitting across it. A fantastic community in a home which didn’t flood during Harvey. Talking about a diamond in the rough! PETS ARE WELCOME on a case-by-case basis.



Added BONUS!!! This home can be Rented with an "Option to Purchase" later.