405 N. Burnett Street
Last updated October 25 2019 at 2:20 PM

405 N. Burnett Street

405 N Burnett Dr · No Longer Available
Location

405 N Burnett Dr, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
NEW CUSTOMER 1ST MONTH 50% OFF PROMO! DON'T SLEEP ON THIS BEAUTY AT THIS PRICE! All found here at this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home on a large lot. Open concept, new cabinets, new wood floors. Waterfront community with community boat ramp, Front door view of the Burnet Bay which has the San Jacinto Monument sitting across it. A fantastic community in a home which didn’t flood during Harvey. Talking about a diamond in the rough! PETS ARE WELCOME on a case-by-case basis.

Added BONUS!!! This home can be Rented with an "Option to Purchase" later.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 405 N. Burnett Street have any available units?
405 N. Burnett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 405 N. Burnett Street currently offering any rent specials?
405 N. Burnett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 405 N. Burnett Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 405 N. Burnett Street is pet friendly.
Does 405 N. Burnett Street offer parking?
No, 405 N. Burnett Street does not offer parking.
Does 405 N. Burnett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 405 N. Burnett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 405 N. Burnett Street have a pool?
No, 405 N. Burnett Street does not have a pool.
Does 405 N. Burnett Street have accessible units?
No, 405 N. Burnett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 405 N. Burnett Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 405 N. Burnett Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 405 N. Burnett Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 405 N. Burnett Street does not have units with air conditioning.

