Baytown, TX
3914 Ridge Canyon Road
Last updated September 10 2019 at 9:04 PM

3914 Ridge Canyon Road

3914 Ridge Canyon Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3914 Ridge Canyon Rd, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, Two story home. It BOASTS of a Warm and Open Floor Plan and features beautiful arched entries from the Living Room to the Dining and through to the large Eat In Kitchen. The Master's Suite with En Suite features tray ceilings and each of the Spacious Secondary Rooms offer ample closet/storage space. The Jewel sits on a large lot and has a fenced in back yard.Scheduled a self guided tour and apply online today at www.GOALproperties.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 Ridge Canyon Road have any available units?
3914 Ridge Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 3914 Ridge Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
3914 Ridge Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 Ridge Canyon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 3914 Ridge Canyon Road is pet friendly.
Does 3914 Ridge Canyon Road offer parking?
No, 3914 Ridge Canyon Road does not offer parking.
Does 3914 Ridge Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3914 Ridge Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 Ridge Canyon Road have a pool?
No, 3914 Ridge Canyon Road does not have a pool.
Does 3914 Ridge Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 3914 Ridge Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 Ridge Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 3914 Ridge Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3914 Ridge Canyon Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 3914 Ridge Canyon Road does not have units with air conditioning.

