3914 Ridge Canyon Road

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Spacious 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath, Two story home. It BOASTS of a Warm and Open Floor Plan and features beautiful arched entries from the Living Room to the Dining and through to the large Eat In Kitchen. The Master's Suite with En Suite features tray ceilings and each of the Spacious Secondary Rooms offer ample closet/storage space. The Jewel sits on a large lot and has a fenced in back yard.Scheduled a self guided tour and apply online today at www.GOALproperties.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.