123 W Defee
Last updated June 20 2020 at 8:37 AM
123 W Defee
123 West Defee Street
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
123 West Defee Street, Baytown, TX 77520
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
All new black appliances; black granite countertops; tile floors; cable hookup ready; patio roof top access; close to shopping and restaurants and Baytown Town Square park. Water is owner paid.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 123 W Defee have any available units?
123 W Defee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Baytown, TX
.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Baytown Rent Report
.
Is 123 W Defee currently offering any rent specials?
123 W Defee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 W Defee pet-friendly?
No, 123 W Defee is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Baytown
.
Does 123 W Defee offer parking?
No, 123 W Defee does not offer parking.
Does 123 W Defee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 W Defee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 W Defee have a pool?
No, 123 W Defee does not have a pool.
Does 123 W Defee have accessible units?
No, 123 W Defee does not have accessible units.
Does 123 W Defee have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 W Defee does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 W Defee have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 W Defee does not have units with air conditioning.
