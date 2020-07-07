All apartments in Baytown
Find more places like 123 W Defee.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Baytown, TX
/
123 W Defee
Last updated June 20 2020 at 8:37 AM

123 W Defee

123 West Defee Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Baytown
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

123 West Defee Street, Baytown, TX 77520

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
All new black appliances; black granite countertops; tile floors; cable hookup ready; patio roof top access; close to shopping and restaurants and Baytown Town Square park. Water is owner paid.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 123 W Defee have any available units?
123 W Defee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 123 W Defee currently offering any rent specials?
123 W Defee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 123 W Defee pet-friendly?
No, 123 W Defee is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Baytown.
Does 123 W Defee offer parking?
No, 123 W Defee does not offer parking.
Does 123 W Defee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 123 W Defee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 123 W Defee have a pool?
No, 123 W Defee does not have a pool.
Does 123 W Defee have accessible units?
No, 123 W Defee does not have accessible units.
Does 123 W Defee have units with dishwashers?
No, 123 W Defee does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 123 W Defee have units with air conditioning?
No, 123 W Defee does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Watermark
2700 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
The Bennett Baytown
2200 West Baker Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
The Life at Bay Pointe
2500 E James Ave
Baytown, TX 77520
Alta Baytown
1600 Santavy St
Baytown, TX 77521
Raintree
3300 Rollingbrook St
Baytown, TX 77521
Oaks Of Baytown Apartments
2011 Ward Rd
Baytown, TX 77520
Ranch at Rolling Brook
3403 Garth Rd
Baytown, TX 77521
Mont Belvieu
9407 N Highway 146
Baytown, TX 77523

Similar Pages

Baytown 1 BedroomsBaytown 2 Bedrooms
Baytown Apartments with ParkingBaytown Apartments with Pool
Baytown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Houston, TXPasadena, TXThe Woodlands, TXSpring, TXPearland, TXConroe, TXLeague City, TX
Beaumont, TXSugar Land, TXGalveston, TXHumble, TXTexas City, TXMissouri City, TXRosenberg, TX
Stafford, TXAtascocita, TXWebster, TXTomball, TXLake Jackson, TXAlvin, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Houston-Clear LakeLone Star College System
San Jacinto Community CollegeThe University of Texas Medical Branch
Baylor College of Medicine