Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:23 AM

1210 Robert St.

1210 Robert Street · No Longer Available
Location

1210 Robert Street, Baytown, TX 77521

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bedroom, 2 bath - Recently updated - Location is everything! This recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath is priced to go. Right in the heart of Baytown, close to 146. Easy access to shopping, schools, churches, etc. This house is located on a quiet dead end street.

Rental Requirement/Criteria:

A.
Credit Score - 680+
Rental & Work History* - 1+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 1/2 Month

B.
Credit Score - 580-680
Rental & Work History* - 1+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 1 month rent

C.
Credit Score - 500-579
Rental & Work History* - 2+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 2 months' rent

D.
Credit Score - Under 500 or no SSN
Rental & Work History* - 2+ years verifiable
Security Deposit - 2 months' rent

-Pet Policy: Case by case basis. No aggressive breeds.

-Our 2 year leases afford you peace of mind that your rent is locked in to today's rates.

(RLNE5332469)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1210 Robert St. have any available units?
1210 Robert St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Baytown, TX.
How much is rent in Baytown, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Baytown Rent Report.
Is 1210 Robert St. currently offering any rent specials?
1210 Robert St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1210 Robert St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1210 Robert St. is pet friendly.
Does 1210 Robert St. offer parking?
No, 1210 Robert St. does not offer parking.
Does 1210 Robert St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1210 Robert St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1210 Robert St. have a pool?
No, 1210 Robert St. does not have a pool.
Does 1210 Robert St. have accessible units?
No, 1210 Robert St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1210 Robert St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1210 Robert St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1210 Robert St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 1210 Robert St. does not have units with air conditioning.

