1210 Robert St.

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 bath - Recently updated - Location is everything! This recently renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bath is priced to go. Right in the heart of Baytown, close to 146. Easy access to shopping, schools, churches, etc. This house is located on a quiet dead end street.



Rental Requirement/Criteria:



A.

Credit Score - 680+

Rental & Work History* - 1+ years verifiable

Security Deposit - 1/2 Month



B.

Credit Score - 580-680

Rental & Work History* - 1+ years verifiable

Security Deposit - 1 month rent



C.

Credit Score - 500-579

Rental & Work History* - 2+ years verifiable

Security Deposit - 2 months' rent



D.

Credit Score - Under 500 or no SSN

Rental & Work History* - 2+ years verifiable

Security Deposit - 2 months' rent



-Pet Policy: Case by case basis. No aggressive breeds.



-Our 2 year leases afford you peace of mind that your rent is locked in to today's rates.



