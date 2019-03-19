All apartments in Bastrop
708 Locust St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

708 Locust St

708 Locust Street · No Longer Available
Location

708 Locust Street, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Lots of Closet Space - COMPLETE MAKE READY - Fresh paint throughout, news floors being installed, new blinds throughout. This spacious home is located just minutes to groceries, shopping, schools and employers. It sits on a corner with a completely fenced yard that has huge shade trees. Pics are before floors - those are not in yet. Huge kitchen has all of the appliances and enough room for the dining table. Great living area with wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom is extremely spacious with 2 closets and sitting area. Don't miss out on this great home in downtown Bastrop.

Pets okay with non-refundable pet fee - max of 2 animals - no exceptions

View the criteria and Apply online at www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com

(RLNE4342816)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 708 Locust St have any available units?
708 Locust St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
Is 708 Locust St currently offering any rent specials?
708 Locust St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 708 Locust St pet-friendly?
Yes, 708 Locust St is pet friendly.
Does 708 Locust St offer parking?
No, 708 Locust St does not offer parking.
Does 708 Locust St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 708 Locust St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 708 Locust St have a pool?
No, 708 Locust St does not have a pool.
Does 708 Locust St have accessible units?
No, 708 Locust St does not have accessible units.
Does 708 Locust St have units with dishwashers?
No, 708 Locust St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 708 Locust St have units with air conditioning?
No, 708 Locust St does not have units with air conditioning.
