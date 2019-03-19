708 Locust St

Amenities

Spacious 3 Bedroom Home with Lots of Closet Space - COMPLETE MAKE READY - Fresh paint throughout, news floors being installed, new blinds throughout. This spacious home is located just minutes to groceries, shopping, schools and employers. It sits on a corner with a completely fenced yard that has huge shade trees. Pics are before floors - those are not in yet. Huge kitchen has all of the appliances and enough room for the dining table. Great living area with wood burning fireplace. Master bedroom is extremely spacious with 2 closets and sitting area. Don't miss out on this great home in downtown Bastrop.



Pets okay with non-refundable pet fee - max of 2 animals - no exceptions



View the criteria and Apply online at www.OneStopLeasingandPM.com



