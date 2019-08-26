All apartments in Bastrop
Find more places like 125 Calm Water Loop.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bastrop, TX
/
125 Calm Water Loop
Last updated August 26 2019 at 2:54 PM

125 Calm Water Loop

125 Calm Water Loop · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Bastrop
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

125 Calm Water Loop, Bastrop, TX 78602

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Luxury Townhome located in Pecan Park just west of the Colorado River! High end features include granite kitche countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen as well as pendant lighting over breakfast bar, under-mount kitchen sink, stainless steel refrigerator included, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, walk in master shower, covered patio, 2 car garage, sprinkler system and fenced back yard.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 Calm Water Loop have any available units?
125 Calm Water Loop doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bastrop, TX.
What amenities does 125 Calm Water Loop have?
Some of 125 Calm Water Loop's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 Calm Water Loop currently offering any rent specials?
125 Calm Water Loop is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 Calm Water Loop pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 Calm Water Loop is pet friendly.
Does 125 Calm Water Loop offer parking?
Yes, 125 Calm Water Loop offers parking.
Does 125 Calm Water Loop have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 Calm Water Loop does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 Calm Water Loop have a pool?
No, 125 Calm Water Loop does not have a pool.
Does 125 Calm Water Loop have accessible units?
No, 125 Calm Water Loop does not have accessible units.
Does 125 Calm Water Loop have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 Calm Water Loop does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 125 Calm Water Loop have units with air conditioning?
No, 125 Calm Water Loop does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Bastrop 3 Bedroom ApartmentsBastrop Dog Friendly Apartments
Bastrop Pet Friendly Apartments
Williamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXRound Rock, TXPflugerville, TXCedar Park, TXGeorgetown, TXSan Marcos, TXLeander, TX
Kyle, TXSeguin, TXWells Branch, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXTaylor, TX
Hutto, TXBee Cave, TXLakeway, TXBarton Creek, TXManor, TXHornsby Bend, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Huston-Tillotson UniversitySaint Edward's University
Texas Lutheran UniversityAustin Community College District
Concordia University-Texas